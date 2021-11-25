Tow to Go offered in Ga. during Thanksgiving holiday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - AAA Tow to Go is back just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, helping to keep impaired drivers off the road.

Tow to Go is available Wednesday through Monday in Georgia. When called, a tow truck transports the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe place within a 10 mile radius. The service is free, however, it should be treated as a backup plan.

“AAA is proud to bring back this life-saving program this Thanksgiving,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Now as millions of Americans get behind the wheel this weekend, none of them will have an excuse for driving impaired. However, we still strongly encourage people to identify a safe ride home and treat Tow to Go as their last resort.”

AAA predicts nearly 1.5 million Georgians will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2019, there were 10,142 fatalities in motor vehicle traffic crashes involving drivers impaired by alcohol. Of those fatalities 417 were during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Thanksgiving Tow to Go Guidelines:

Days/Times Provided: 6:00PM Wednesday 11/24/2021 to 6:00AM Monday 11/29/2021

Free and available to AAA members and non-members.

Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10 miles radius.

AAA service vehicles are limiting passengers to one (1) per vehicle, with face mask/covering, in accordance with established COVID-19 safety protocols. Additional passengers need to make other arrangements.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

Tow to Go service is available in FL, GA, IA, MI, ND, NE, TN, WI, CO (Denver), NC (Charlotte) and IN (Fort Wayne/South Bend). Call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246 to request a ride.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.