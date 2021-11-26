Sky Cams
Black Friday crowds return to the outlets in the Lowcountry

(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Black Friday shopping was back this year in full effect.

Deals, discounts, and savings. There’s no mystery why people traveled to the Tanger Outlets in the Lowcountry.

“Get some good deals on some clothes and all kinds of sorts of things, we like shopping,” Black Friday shopper Bentley Kinzer said.

As do a lot of people. Enough to create lines at stores around the outlets.

“A lot of crowds, I mean we’ve had to wait in line every store you go to, every single one so far we had to wait in line to get in.”

Others coming for more specific reasons.

“All the hype on the radio I guess gets you to come out and my daughter waking me up before she has to go into work to see if she can get any sales at the last minute,” Black Friday shopper Tracey said.

All these people could be doing their shopping online, but they say there’s a charm to the brick and mortar experience.

“That’s what I say to myself, I could be in my PJs on my computer, but there’s something about actually touching the items, holding them on, trying them on. I’m old fashion so I still like the in person.”

Many feeling the same way and having a good time doing so.

Black Friday’s return a positive impact on local businesses

“We’re like really good right now,” L+B co-owner Bonnie Boyette said.

That’s what Black Friday sales will do for a business like L+B; this being their first holiday experience at the Hilton Head Tanger Outlets.

“For us, we didn’t really know what to expect. We had pretty high expectations and so far it’s been good,” Boyette said.

She says it’s a big day for the local store.

“It’s a huge deal for us because we bought a lot of inventory coming up to this because we expected the big crowds and so it’s a huge deal for us because we are a small business,” she said.

On the best day for shopping of the year, the number of customers hasn’t disappointed. She says it’s not an overwhelming amount of business though.

“The crowds here are not super intimidating so it’s crowded but it’s not shoulder-to-shoulder. So, it’s a fun, exciting type of energy that’s out here today,” Boyette said.

Black Friday is of course followed by Small Business Saturday, so L+B is excited for more business the next day.

