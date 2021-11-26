Black Friday shopping kicks off in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Millions of shoppers will be heading to their favorite stores in search of those Black Friday Deals.

According to the National Retail Federation, nearly 2 million more people will shop from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday than last year.

The malls are scheduled to open for shopping at 6 a.m. Retailers are expecting stores to be more crowded this Black Friday than they were last year.

A National Retail Federation survey found 64-percent are likely to shop in stores this year on Black Friday, which is up 51-percent from last year since COVID-19 concerns kept many people at home.

This year, many people have even started their shopping early because of supply chain concerns. Retail experts recommend that if you see something you want, do not wait, just go ahead and buy it because there is no guarantee you will be able to find it closer to the holidays.

If you are heading out to Tanger Outlets Savannah, don’t forget there are plenty of local shops to support on Black Friday. They are marked with stickers outside of the stores so shoppers can tell which ones are locally owned. Stores at Tanger will open up at 6 a.m.

And even though Black Friday is a big day at the stores, don’t forget Small Business Saturday is this weekend. The holiday shopping event is dedicated to encouraging consumers to shop at small and local independent retailers, local restaurants, and other local businesses.

BLACK FRIDAY! 🛍 Stores at @TangerOutlets in Pooler open up soon and we are seeing some lines this morning! pic.twitter.com/OIZYmC5b2f — Sarah Winkelmann WTOC (@SarahWinkelmann) November 26, 2021

We have our first line of shoppers at @TangerOutlets in Pooler! The mall is scheduled to open up at 6 a.m. but some of those shoppers have been here since about 2 a.m. to stand in line for Black Friday giveaways at Palmetto Moon! pic.twitter.com/EI8s1squJy — Sarah Winkelmann WTOC (@SarahWinkelmann) November 26, 2021

