City of Savannah to host holiday tree lighting Friday night

The most wonderful time of the year has arrived in Savannah.
The most wonderful time of the year has arrived in Savannah.(WTOC (custom credit))
By Cyreia Sandlin
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Christmas Tree in downtown Savannah is officially up, now it’s time for the tree lighting.

You may remember in 2020, the event was scaled down and streamed digitally due to the pandemic. Now, the celebration is back in full force, and the entire community is invited to the corner of Bull and Broughton streets Friday night to officially kick off Savannah Holly Days. There will be a full month of family-friendly events, every weekend, downtown by the tree. Susan Broker, Director of the Office of Special Events, Film and Tourism for the City of Savannah, says this is long overdue.

“Listen, it’s time. We’ve all been through a difficult two years, it’s time for us to come together as a community, be thankful, be outside, cherish each other, take part in all of our fun activities for the entire family.”

The celebration kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with live music and appearances from special guests.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

