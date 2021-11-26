Sky Cams
FRIDAY | More clouds, spotty morning rain give way to a stunning afternoon!

*
*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:46 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Friday! Temperatures are mild this morning; in the low to mid-50s in many spots and some neighborhoods are in the upper 50s this morning ahead of a cold front. There are a couple showers moving southeastward across our area early this morning.

The chance of rain peaks across the entire area between 5 and 10 a.m. Then, clearer and drier weather builds in. Plan on a mostly sunny, cool and breezy Black Friday afternoon with temperatures peaking in the low to mid-60s in many spots this afternoon.

You’ll notice the colder air this evening!

The temperature cools into the 50s right after sunset and will be in the 40s by 9 or 10 p.m. under a mostly clear sky. A light breeze may make it feel even colder. Grab a coat if you have evening plans. We’ll wake up to frosty 30s Saturday morning. The risk of a light freeze is greater west of I-95; mainly outside of Chatham County.

Temperatures rebound into the lower 60s with more sunshine around Saturday afternoon. Another cold front moves through late Sunday or Monday - reinforcing the chilly air that is already in-place.

Frost is most-likely, again, next Tuesday morning.

Have a wonderful day,

Cutter

