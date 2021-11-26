Jamie Ertle’s Weekend WX Forecast 11-26-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bright and breezy but dry across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. High pressure is in control in the wake of a cold front pushed through this morning. Temperatures peaked at 65° in Sylvania, 66° in Bluffton, and only 63° in Statesboro. Temperatures will drop rapidly after 5:21pm sunset. It will be an unseasonably chilly night with temperatures a good 10-12 degrees below normal.

Daybreak Saturday 34° may feel like 30° with actual temperatures dropping to 30° west of I-95, so you may want to cover your tender veggies. We’ll have abundant sunshine with highs in the low 60s away from the beaches. Islands will most likely peak in the high 50s.

Sunday: Another weak cold front will swing through in the evening. Daybreak temperatures will be slightly warmer closer to 40° near Savannah and Bluffton to Richmond Hill, while some cities like Claxton or Metter may drop closer to freezing. Afternoon highs will be near 66° under mostly sunny skies. The front will be dry and will just reinforce cooler than normal temperatures.

Monday morning temps will range from from 34° inland to 42° for the immediate coast with highs in the in the low 60s.

Expect 70s mid work week through Friday!

Stay safe and Happy Hanukkah!

~JErtle

