Shoppers hitting Broughton Street retailers for Black Friday deals

(WTOC)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Shoppers are hitting one of the busiest streets in Savannah for some Black Friday deals.

Several shoppers said it’s a tradition they skipped last year because of the pandemic, but this time, they’re hitting all the big retailers before supporting local this weekend.

“My cousin growing up would always get up early at like 6am and go and drive to the shops so it was always fun to make an event out of it and save up your money,” said Shopper Charlotte Ackley.

It’s safe to say a lot of shoppers are more comfortable looking for deals this Black Friday. Last year, not so much.

“Online. Online. I did Cyber Monday, not Black Friday,” said Shopper Abbie Pollitz.

They said it’s just not the same when they can’t head into the stores.

“I like mostly to go in person just because I like to try stuff on so it kind of stresses me out to shop online, honestly,” said Ackley.

So, the shoppers are avoiding lines and hitting the big shops.

“Urban and then probably H&M,” said Pollitz.

And making sure to get some of that Christmas shopping out of the way early.

“I’m trying to work with a budget but I don’t know what’s gonna happen,” said Ackley.

Two ladies visiting from the East Coast said Black Friday marks the start of the holidays and it’s much more fun when you can do it in-person. It’s their favorite time of the year and they plan to make an entire weekend out of it.

“Favorite holiday,” said Shopper Tara Carrara. “Last night I told my husband I’m going to bed, my Super Bowl is tomorrow.”

While doing some shopping for herself, Carrara is also looking at deals for her first grandchild on the way.

“Male or female, we’re already training it to shop,” said Carrara.

They said they will also support some independent retailers on Broughton Street by shopping local for Small Business Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

