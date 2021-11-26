Summerville man with epilepsy creates handmade holiday decorations to benefit Lowcountry

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) – A Summerville man with epilepsy has created handmade holiday decorations to sell and says he will donate some of the profits to charity.

Jordan Hayes, 19, was diagnosed with the neurological disorder when he was young.

“I used to go to MUSC Children’s Hospital,” he said. “They used to have to do a lot of MRIs, EEGs and CT scans to see what was causing the seizures.”

Later, he said the doctors at the hospital found the cause of those seizures.

“It’s the different parts of my brain,” Hayes said.

Hayes said he has two implants, one in his chest and another in his brain, that detect when he is about to have a seizure and put a stop to it.

Brenda Grill, his grandmother, helps him make the decorations.

“I’m very proud and very happy. He loves the holidays,” Grill said about her grandson.

A few weeks ago, Grill said her grandson came up with the idea to make and sell ornaments, cards and rice bags. He will then donate 20% of the profit to the Epilepsy Foundation.

“We never hear about that,” Grill said. “You hear, ‘Let’s raise money for Alzheimer’s, cancer research, and there’s very little done for epilepsy.’”

Hayes and Grill said their neighbors have loved the 19-year-old’s creations so far.

Hayes said he will continue to make the ornaments and cards for the upcoming holidays.

For more information on Hayes’ decorations, email bagrill@hotmail.com.

