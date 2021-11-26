Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Summerville man with epilepsy creates handmade holiday decorations to benefit Lowcountry

Jordan Hayes, 19, who was diagnosed with epilepsy when he was young, creates handmade holiday...
Jordan Hayes, 19, who was diagnosed with epilepsy when he was young, creates handmade holiday decorations from his Summerville home.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) – A Summerville man with epilepsy has created handmade holiday decorations to sell and says he will donate some of the profits to charity.

Jordan Hayes, 19, was diagnosed with the neurological disorder when he was young.

“I used to go to MUSC Children’s Hospital,” he said. “They used to have to do a lot of MRIs, EEGs and CT scans to see what was causing the seizures.”

Later, he said the doctors at the hospital found the cause of those seizures.

“It’s the different parts of my brain,” Hayes said.

Hayes said he has two implants, one in his chest and another in his brain, that detect when he is about to have a seizure and put a stop to it.

Brenda Grill, his grandmother, helps him make the decorations.

“I’m very proud and very happy. He loves the holidays,” Grill said about her grandson.

A few weeks ago, Grill said her grandson came up with the idea to make and sell ornaments, cards and rice bags. He will then donate 20% of the profit to the Epilepsy Foundation.

“We never hear about that,” Grill said. “You hear, ‘Let’s raise money for Alzheimer’s, cancer research, and there’s very little done for epilepsy.’”

Hayes and Grill said their neighbors have loved the 19-year-old’s creations so far.

Hayes said he will continue to make the ornaments and cards for the upcoming holidays.

For more information on Hayes’ decorations, email bagrill@hotmail.com.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows...
All 3 men found guilty of felony murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery
FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows...
Judge: Ahmaud Arbery’s past troubles irrelevant to trial
Tickets for the Eagles "Hotel California" 2022 Tour go on sale Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at 10 a.m.
Eagles announce ‘Hotel California’ 2022 Tour with a stop at Savannah’s Enmarket Arena
Source: WTOC
Georgia State Patrol investigates fatal wreck involving pedestrian on Ogeechee Rd.
(source: WTOC)
3 shot, home riddled with bullets during overnight gun violence in Vidalia