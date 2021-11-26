Sky Cams
Canady’s hosting annual Coats for Kids drive

Help keep kids in the community warm this winter.
Help keep kids in the community warm this winter.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Canady’s Heating Air Plumbing will launch its annual Coats for Kids drive for the winter season on Monday, Nov. 29.

Canady’s Coats for Kids has partnered with the United Way of the Coastal Empire, WTOC and 97.3 Kiss FM to promote the campaign and collect the coat donations.

The drive will run Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 through Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Canady’s will deliver the coats for distribution to the United Way of the Coastal Empire on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. The United Way will then distribute the coats to local agencies that serve children in need.

We will gladly accept donations of new, unused coats for kids ages infant to 17 years old. Please note that we are not able to accept used or damaged coats. Collection boxes will be inside each of the following location’s front lobby.

United Way of the Coastal Empire Offices:

  • BRYAN COUNTY - 9611 Ford Avenue, Richmond Hill, GA 31324
    • MONDAY - THURSDAY, 9AM - 4PM
  • CHATHAM COUNTY - 428 Bull Street, Savannah, GA 31401
    • MONDAY - THURSDAY, 9AM - 4PM
  • EFFINGHAM COUNTY - 711 Zitterour Drive, Rincon, GA 31326
    • MONDAY - THURSDAY, 9AM - 12PM and 1PM - 4PM
  • LIBERTY COUNTY - 301 Olive Street, Hinesville, GA 31313
    • MONDAY - THURSDAY, 9AM - 4PM

WTOC - 11 The News Place, Savannah, GA 31406

    • MONDAY - FRIDAY, 9AM - 4PM

97.3 KISS FM - 245 Alfred Street, Savannah, GA 31408

    • MONDAY - FRIDAY, 9AM - 4PM

Canady’s Locations:

  • BRYAN COUNTY - 504 Scott Court, Richmond Hill, GA 31324
    • MONDAY - FRIDAY, 9AM - 5PM
  • CHATHAM COUNTY - 211-B Johnny Mercer Blvd, Wilmington Island, GA 31410
    • MONDAY - FRIDAY, 9AM - 5PM

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

