1 injured in Black Friday shooting at Washington state mall

Gunshots rang out on Black Friday inside a packed Washington state mall, injuring one person as...
Gunshots rang out on Black Friday inside a packed Washington state mall, injuring one person as hundreds of other shoppers hid inside stores.(KING via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Gunshots rang out on Black Friday inside a packed Washington state mall, injuring one person as hundreds of other shoppers hid inside stores.

KOMO reports that officers working in the mall saw a small group that got into a dispute and escalated with gunfire.

The suspects fled the mall. As of Saturday morning, there have been no reported arrests.

Authorities said the shooting in Tacoma, south of Seattle, was reported just after 7 p.m. on Friday near the mall’s food court.

Tacoma police say the person shot was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. It’s unclear what condition the injured person was in as of Saturday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

