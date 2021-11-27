Clouds increase, but quiet weather holds this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures topped out near 60 degrees this afternoon under plenty of sunshine.

We’ll cool back down into the 40s after sunset with cloud cover increasing tonight into Sunday morning.

Sunday Tides: 1.7′ 8:24AM I 7.3′ 2:26PM I 1.1′ 8:55PM

Temperatures start out in the upper 30s inland and lower 40s around Savannah at sunrise Sunday morning. We’ll see clouds around, but not much in the way of rain thanks to a dry air aloft. Highs top out in the low to mid 60s ahead of a cold front moving in late Sunday into Monday.

This front will clear out our clouds for Monday, with lows near 40 and a high of about 60 degrees under plenty of sunshine. Tuesday morning will be cooler with a light and brief freeze possible for communities well west of I-95. Temperatures around Savannah will drop to the mid 30s, so plan on bringing in or covering your sensitive plants! Sunshine follows our cold start with highs back in the mid 60s Tuesday afternoon.

This quiet stretch of weather continues through the end of the work week with temperatures gradually warming. We’ll see lower 70s during Thursday, Friday and Saturday afternoon. Long-range models bring a front with a rain chance in late next Sunday (December 5th) into Monday (December 6th) otherwise, we should remain mostly dry through the next week or so.

Tropical update:

Hurricane season ends as we turn our calendars to December. The tropics will remain quiet through this period.

