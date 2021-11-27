Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Clouds increase, but quiet weather holds this weekend

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(First Alert Weather)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures topped out near 60 degrees this afternoon under plenty of sunshine.

We’ll cool back down into the 40s after sunset with cloud cover increasing tonight into Sunday morning.

Sunday Tides: 1.7′ 8:24AM I 7.3′ 2:26PM I 1.1′ 8:55PM

Temperatures start out in the upper 30s inland and lower 40s around Savannah at sunrise Sunday morning. We’ll see clouds around, but not much in the way of rain thanks to a dry air aloft. Highs top out in the low to mid 60s ahead of a cold front moving in late Sunday into Monday.

This front will clear out our clouds for Monday, with lows near 40 and a high of about 60 degrees under plenty of sunshine. Tuesday morning will be cooler with a light and brief freeze possible for communities well west of I-95. Temperatures around Savannah will drop to the mid 30s, so plan on bringing in or covering your sensitive plants!  Sunshine follows our cold start with highs back in the mid 60s Tuesday afternoon.

This quiet stretch of weather continues through the end of the work week with temperatures gradually warming. We’ll see lower 70s during Thursday, Friday and Saturday afternoon. Long-range models bring a front with a rain chance in late next Sunday (December 5th) into Monday (December 6th) otherwise, we should remain mostly dry through the next week or so.

Tropical update:

Hurricane season ends as we turn our calendars to December. The tropics will remain quiet through this period.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas tree lighting ceremony returns to Savannah
Karla Hillen
Deputies searching for missing Bryan County woman
The lines outside stores at Tanger Outlets in Pooler just minutes before opening at 6 a.m.
Savannah shoppers out looking for deals on Black Friday; same expected for Small Business Saturday
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition

Latest News

Frosty and freezing for Saturday morning
Jamie's 7pm Forecast
Jamie Ertle’s Weekend WX Forecast 11-26-2021
*
FRIDAY | More clouds, spotty morning rain give way to a stunning afternoon!
Tracking spotty Friday morning rain at 6:21 a.m.
VIDEO FORECAST | Tracking the return of sunshine, cool breeze