No. 1 Georgia routs Georgia Tech 45-0, looks ahead to Bama

Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) makes a catch for a touchdown as Georgia Tech...
Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) makes a catch for a touchdown as Georgia Tech defensive back Myles Sims (16) defends in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Stetson Bennett passed for 255 yards and four touchdowns, and No. 1 Georgia finished its undefeated regular season with a 45-0 victory over Georgia Tech.

Georgia gained momentum for next week’s Southeastern Conference championship game against No. 3 Alabama in Atlanta.

It is the first undefeated regular season for the Bulldogs since 1982, when they capped a streak of three consecutive SEC championships with tailback Herschel Walker.

Georgia Tech finished with three wins for the third consecutive season under coach Geoff Collins.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

