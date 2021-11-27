No. 1 Georgia routs Georgia Tech 45-0, looks ahead to Bama

ATLANTA (AP) — Stetson Bennett passed for 255 yards and four touchdowns, and No. 1 Georgia finished its undefeated regular season with a 45-0 victory over Georgia Tech.

Georgia gained momentum for next week’s Southeastern Conference championship game against No. 3 Alabama in Atlanta.

It is the first undefeated regular season for the Bulldogs since 1982, when they capped a streak of three consecutive SEC championships with tailback Herschel Walker.

Georgia Tech finished with three wins for the third consecutive season under coach Geoff Collins.

