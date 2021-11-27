Sky Cams
Savannah stores hopeful for Small Business Saturday shopping boost

(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After the retail frenzy of Black Friday, local stores were hopeful to see a boost in sales again on Small Business Saturday.

“It’s important to invest in the communities you live in to keep it thriving,” shopper Pete Burgle said.

That’s what Small Business Saturday is all about.

“The shopping, the cute mom and pop stores I think you’re always fun to shop at and buy for because there’s a lot of cute things that you can’t necessarily buy a big chain stores,” shopper Lynn Burgle said.

The Corner Store, on Bernard Street in City Market, is one of those local shops. Georgia Brooks manages the place, and she’s looking forward to every extra penny today brings.

“I’m really excited because you know every single cent, additional cents come to the store. Even though I am an employee, you know when you close the store and your boss ‘how’s the business going?’ oh it’s good,” Brooks said.

Customers of the store say supporting Savannah businesses is important today, and every day.

“Well, it always helps the local economy, we know these people as a community so the more we can help them out better,” shopper Jeremy Maslak said.

As small shops like this one are helped by the city, Brooks is proud to give back to it.

“The income tax of the local businesses goes to the pocket of the local city, like Savannah,” Brooks said.

