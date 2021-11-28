Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Cold front clear out the clouds tonight!

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(First Alert Weather)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Clouds will continue to stream in overhead, bringing a few light showers with them through early evening.

Temperatures are only in the 50s for most of our communities away from the beaches, with 40s expected to return by midnight.

Monday Tybee Tides: 1.3′ 9:30AM I 7.6′ 3:22PM I 1.1′ 9:53PM

The cold front will clear out the clouds Sunday night into early Monday morning, leading us to a sunny but cool start to the week. Temperatures will start off near 40 degrees for Savannah with some mid to upper 30s likely west of I-95. Temperatures will only make it to the upper 50s and lower 60s Monday afternoon, with a northwesterly breeze adding a bit of a chill to the air.

The dry air combined with the breeze will make for dangerous burning conditions. It’s a good idea to hold off on burning brush and even grilling on Monday if possible.

Tuesday morning will be the coldest out of the next week, with lows in the mid 30s likely for Savannah and temperatures dipping near freezing west of I-95. Plan on taking in or covering your plants Monday night!

High pressure builds in through the middle of the week as temperatures gradually climb to the lower 70s Thursday afternoon. Dry weather is expected throughout the work week ‚but we’ll be watching our next front moving in in about a week or so. Right now, it looks like our next best chance of rain is on Monday December, 6th.

Tropical update:

Hurricane season ends as we turn our calendars to December. The tropics will remain quiet through this period.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is investigating a hit and run involving a...
ECSO investigates pedestrian involved hit and run
These trees take at least six years to grow before they can be taken home.
Liberty County Christmas tree farm prepared for final season
Crowd enjoys a nautical display of Christmas lights on the Savannah River
Karla Hillen
Deputies searching for missing Bryan County woman
Search continues for driver after deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian on Ogeechee Road

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Clouds increase, but quiet weather holds this weekend
Cooler air arrives to start off the work week
Andrew's Saturday evening forecast 11.27
Frosty and freezing for Saturday morning
Jamie's 7pm Forecast
Jamie Ertle’s Weekend WX Forecast 11-26-2021