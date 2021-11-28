Cold front clear out the clouds tonight!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Clouds will continue to stream in overhead, bringing a few light showers with them through early evening.

These showers are battling dry air, but we are still seeing some light rain head toward the coast this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/bYvjrW0A4s — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) November 28, 2021

Temperatures are only in the 50s for most of our communities away from the beaches, with 40s expected to return by midnight.

Monday Tybee Tides: 1.3′ 9:30AM I 7.6′ 3:22PM I 1.1′ 9:53PM

The cold front will clear out the clouds Sunday night into early Monday morning, leading us to a sunny but cool start to the week. Temperatures will start off near 40 degrees for Savannah with some mid to upper 30s likely west of I-95. Temperatures will only make it to the upper 50s and lower 60s Monday afternoon, with a northwesterly breeze adding a bit of a chill to the air.

The dry air combined with the breeze will make for dangerous burning conditions. It’s a good idea to hold off on burning brush and even grilling on Monday if possible.

Tuesday morning will be the coldest out of the next week, with lows in the mid 30s likely for Savannah and temperatures dipping near freezing west of I-95. Plan on taking in or covering your plants Monday night!

High pressure builds in through the middle of the week as temperatures gradually climb to the lower 70s Thursday afternoon. Dry weather is expected throughout the work week ‚but we’ll be watching our next front moving in in about a week or so. Right now, it looks like our next best chance of rain is on Monday December, 6th.

Tropical update:

Hurricane season ends as we turn our calendars to December. The tropics will remain quiet through this period.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.