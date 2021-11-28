ECSO investigates pedestrian involved hit and run

EFFINGHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian.

According to police, the incident happened Friday night between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Officials say a male was struck by an unknown vehicle while walking east on Savannah Town Road.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office

