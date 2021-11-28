Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Experts: Cyber Monday brings additional scam threats for online shoppers

The BBB gives tips on how to keep your money safe on Cyber Monday
The BBB gives tips on how to keep your money safe on Cyber Monday
By Maira Ansari
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As one of the biggest online shopping days of the year approaches, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns there is an additional threat for online scams on Cyber Monday.

Since last year in 2020, online shopping on smartphones and social media has increased, leaving shoppers accustomed to virtual rather than in-person shopping.

Despite widespread vaccination efforts, some businesses are still limiting in-person shopping as COVID concerns remain persistent.

The BBB advises several tips to online shoppers for Cyber Monday this year. For example, if a company is selling an item in high demand this year at a price that seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Shoppers must stay alert to false advertising and keep a close eye on the web address that appears in the browser, according to the BBB.

Scammers are commonly known to create lookalike websites that appear to belong to a trusted retailer. That said, be sure websites use the correct spelling of a business name and have legitimate contact information and customer service numbers.

The BBB urges customers to shop with trustworthy sellers on secure sites only and keep antivirus software up to date on personal computers or mobile devices.

Before purchasing items, price check by comparing other sites and take advantage of rewards and loyalty programs.

It is suggested to use credit rather than debit cards to make any online purchases. If unknown charges appear later, customers can contest them through their credit card company. Debit cards do not offer the same protection.

Understand return policies before purchasing from online sites. Some online store policies may change for Cyber Monday offers. 

Watch out for phishing scams, which come in the form of unsolicited emails, texts, calls, or letters. These messages may claim a customer has a free gift waiting or that there is a problem with package delivery.

The BBB advises online shoppers to ignore calls from unfamiliar phone numbers after purchasing any items.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is investigating a hit and run involving a...
ECSO investigates pedestrian involved hit and run
Hinesville Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday...
Hinesville Police investigates fatal early morning shooting
These trees take at least six years to grow before they can be taken home.
Liberty County Christmas tree farm prepared for final season
Crowd enjoys a nautical display of Christmas lights on the Savannah River
Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video

Latest News

The city of Savannah will join Chabad of Savannah for the lighting of the Menorah this Sunday.
Menorah lighting held in Ellis Square
South Carolina’s work to draw new districts after last year’s U.S. Census should get closer to...
Redistricting plans face busy week in South Carolina
Absentee request deadline trips voters under new Georgia law
South Carolina State University
Duke Energy gives $150K of nuclear scholarships to SC State
Inquiry finds Georgia veterans agency chief harassed workers
Inquiry finds Georgia veterans agency chief harassed workers