Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Hinesville Police investigates fatal early morning shooting

Hinesville Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday...
Hinesville Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday morning.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Hinesville Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex.

According to Hinesville Police Chief of Detectives William Oberlander, the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at the Harbor Rain apartment complex.

Officers were called to the apartment complex on a disturbance call, but when they arrived they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

The male victim was transported to the hospital where he later died as a result of his injures.

Officials say investigators recovered the firearm used in the incident and are interviewing a person of interest.

Police say the names of those involved are not being released at this time and there is no known danger to the public stemming from this incident.

The Coastal News Service contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These trees take at least six years to grow before they can be taken home.
Liberty County Christmas tree farm prepared for final season
Crowd enjoys a nautical display of Christmas lights on the Savannah River
Karla Hillen
Deputies searching for missing Bryan County woman
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is investigating a hit and run involving a...
ECSO investigates pedestrian involved hit and run
Search continues for driver after deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian on Ogeechee Road

Latest News

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is investigating a hit and run involving a...
ECSO investigates pedestrian involved hit and run
Crowd enjoys a nautical display of Christmas lights on the Savannah River
Liberty County Christmas tree farm prepared for final season
Liberty County Christmas tree farm prepared for final season
Crowd enjoys a nautical display of Christmas lights on the Savannah River
Crowd enjoys a nautical display of Christmas lights on the Savannah River