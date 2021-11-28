Hinesville Police investigates fatal early morning shooting

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Hinesville Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex.

According to Hinesville Police Chief of Detectives William Oberlander, the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at the Harbor Rain apartment complex.

Officers were called to the apartment complex on a disturbance call, but when they arrived they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

The male victim was transported to the hospital where he later died as a result of his injures.

Officials say investigators recovered the firearm used in the incident and are interviewing a person of interest.

Police say the names of those involved are not being released at this time and there is no known danger to the public stemming from this incident.

The Coastal News Service contributed to this report.

