Liberty County Christmas tree farm prepared for final season

MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - With Thanksgiving wrapping up, many are now turning their attention to Christmas.

That means, it’s time to find the perfect tree.

For some that have annual traditions of visiting the same tree farm each year, 2021 may be bittersweet.

A cherished Liberty County Christmas tree farmer is giving people one last opportunity to bring a little Georgia-grown cheer into their homes.

For nearly five decades the Brewers have been growing Christmas trees here in Liberty County, but after fifty years of service to the community, this might be their last big holiday season.

For the Brewer family, growing Christmas trees has been a family affair since 1972.

This sign hangs in the Brewer's home as a reminder of how their story began. (WTOC)

“My oldest son and I put them in, just a few out there, in what is our parking lot right now. We didn’t sell anything until ‘82,” said farmer Paschal Brewer.

At one time, these Christmas trees spanned twenty acres across Midway, Georgia.

Even though their operation isn’t quite as large as it used to be, the Brewers are still committed to spreading holiday cheer.

“We have, I think, the best of both. You can go and cut the trees that we grow out here. Or, I’ve got 500 Frasier firs coming in here, a tractor trailer load,” said Brewer.

85 of those trees have already been claimed, even before the Brewer’s farm officially opened for the season.

“We have people that come up to Savannah and they’ll come up from deep Florida. They’ll party, get a tree, and go home. They have done that for years.” said Brewer.

The Brewer's can be found at 1067 Robert Hill Rd, Midway, GA. (WTOC)

After years of continued tradition for hundreds of families, this year will likely be the last time their tree comes from Midway. Georgia.

Since Christmas trees take at least six years to grow combined with health concerns, the Brewers have decided what trees they have in the ground will be the last ones to grow on their farm.

“I don’t know that we will have trees to sell next year. If we do have a few, if any of our children want to come and handle them, they’ll be able to,” said Brewer.

Looking back on his career of cultivating memories, there is one thing Paschal Brewer will miss the most.

“The people coming out, particularly the school kids .We had kindergarten kids. I remember one year we had 3,500 from ten different counties. A lot of those kindergarten kids are adults with children that age themselves now,” said Brewer.

For the thousands of families that have visited over the years, they have taken home more than a piece of Christmas.

“A lot of folks that do this say they don’t sell trees, they sell family memories, and we definitely do that,” said Brewer.

The Christmas tree farm opening day is Friday after Thanksgiving from 9am to 4:30pm.

They Brewer’s are opening the following weekends from 9am-4:30pm.

If you are interested in visiting the Brewer’s Christmas Tree farm, you can learn more by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.