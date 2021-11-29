Absentee request deadline trips voters under new Georgia law

ATLANTA (AP) — More than half of absentee ballot applications rejected in Georgia in advance of the Nov. 2 elections were turned down because they came in after a deadline created in Georgia’s new voting law.

News outlets report 52 percent of applications were rejected because voters asked for an absentee ballot within the last 11 days before the election. The deadline was created in Senate Bill 202.

The law also limited absentee voting by restricting drop boxes and requiring voters to prove they had a driver’s license or other state identification when applying.

