Ammo in toaster sparks fire at South Carolina senior home

One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at an assisted living facilty.
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) — Ammunition inside a toaster was the cause of alarm at an assisted living facility in South Carolina Sunday night.

Police responded to a call regarding a fire alarm and the sound of gunshots at the Morningside Assisted Living Facility on Enterprise Court in Greenwood. Greenwood is about 70 miles (113km) northwest of Columbia.

Officers found a small fire inside one resident’s room and extinguished the flames. The resident was found unconscious and taken to the hospital to be treated for apparent smoke inhalation.

During the investigation, officials believe the resident had placed several rounds of ammunition in a toaster. Police say the ammunition discharged,, making employees believe a shooter was on the property.

No other injuries were reported.

Police did not say why they believe the ammunition was in the toaster.

