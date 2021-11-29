Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Atlanta to give cash to some poor residents to ease poverty

Atlanta skyline
Atlanta skyline(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta city leaders are planning pilot programs that will give cash directly to small groups of low-income residents in hopes of lifting them out of poverty.

The idea behind guaranteed income programs is to alleviate poverty.

The initiatives were spearheaded by outgoing Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and City Councilman Amir Farokhi.

One of the programs is expected to launch by the end of this 2021.

It will provide $500 month to at least 275 low-income recipients for a year. The other program will initially target the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood.

Details of that program are still being worked out.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is investigating a hit and run involving a...
ECSO investigates pedestrian involved hit and run
Hinesville Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday...
Hinesville Police investigates fatal early morning shooting
These trees take at least six years to grow before they can be taken home.
Liberty County Christmas tree farm prepared for final season
Crowd enjoys a nautical display of Christmas lights on the Savannah River
Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says its team is “proactively...
SC health department ‘closely monitoring’ COVID omicron variant
Ryan Duke in Irwin County Superior Court in this file photo. Duke was arrested in 2017 in...
Jury selection in Ryan Duke trial to begin in May 2022
The period began Wednesday, Nov. 24, and ran through Sunday, Nov. 28 at 11:59 p.m.
SCDPS: 10 killed on SC roadways during Thanksgiving travel
South Carolina’s work to draw new districts after last year’s U.S. Census should get closer to...
Redistricting plans face busy week in South Carolina
One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at an assisted living facilty.
Ammo in toaster sparks fire at South Carolina senior home