Delivery driver’s small gesture sends big message to Wilmington Island man

WILMINGTON ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - This time of year, it’s not uncommon to see delivery drivers at Zach Weldon’s front door.

“Christmas is coming around the corner so, we’ll have a bunch of stuff we’re ordering,” laughed Weldon.

So, it came as no surprise when he got a notification from his Ring camera a little over a week ago.

“Happen to be at the shop, heard it ring. I was expecting some packages.” A notification he typically ignores, “normally it’s just people walking by or my flag flying in the wind.”

But on this day, he looked.

“Don’t know why I decided to look and watch it, but I did,” said Weldon, and what he saw he won’t forget..

The delivery driver, dropping off his packages, but then as he goes to leave, he pauses, and what he does next, is what caught Weldon’s eye.

“Little thing of the Amazon guy taking the time out of the day to unwrap and unravel my flag, so it was flying how it was supposed to be.”

Of course, it’s unlikely this mystery man knew Weldon was watching, or that he likes his flag just so.

“To me it’s just a big deal of, one it’s our colors, but just making sure it’s not tangled up or wrapped up or looking unsightly. I look it as clean and crisp as it can be.”

Making the gesture even more special, “being a prior service vet, it means a lot.”

Weldon, an Army Veteran, may never know why the delivery driver did it or even who he is.

“Maybe just doing it out of the goodness of his heart or maybe he’s a prior service veteran himself so he respects the flag a bit more.”

But whoever he is, “I definitely say thank you to him,” Weldon says.

Oh, and if you were wondering what was in the packages that day, “I don’t even know what it was, it wasn’t important,” laughs Weldon.

WTOC did reach out to Amazon to try and learn the identity of the delivery man that day, but we have not yet heard back.

