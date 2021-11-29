Doctors urging COVID vaccine as new variant causes concern

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - New travel restrictions go into effect Monday as a new COVID variant creates some concern.

Several African countries, including South Africa where the Omicron variant was identified, are on the list. At least 14 countries have confirmed cases of the new variant.

The message from our nation’s top elected official was loud and clear.

“If you are vaccinated, but still worried about the new variant, get your booster. If you aren’t vaccinated - get that shot,” President Biden said.

Local health care leaders are echoing the President’s call for those who are eligible to get vaccinated or to get their booster shot. About half of the population in Georgia and South Carolina are fully vaccinated.

There’s still a lot of information doctors are waiting on to be released with regard to the new variant.

For those WTOC spoke to, it’s not a question of ‘if’ but ‘when’ Omicron will be in the community. Dr. Stephen Thacker, Associate Chief Medical Officer at Memorial Health, says he believes we’re in a much better position now from a standpoint of being prepared for this new variant and to getting key answers faster about how protective current vaccines are.

Dr. Thacker says he’s hopeful that, as we’ve seen with other variants, that there’s continued benefit and protection from the current vaccines that we’re using.

“Preliminary evidence for this omicron variant is that it appears that it is easy for someone who’s had natural infection with a different variant to be re-infected with this one. So again, yet another call that if you’re someone who’s had natural infection in the past, there’s benefit to being vaccinated. Because you’ll have improved protection against new variants as they arise,” Dr. Thacker said.

The health director of the Coastal Health District is also weighing in on the latest variant of concern.

As of right now no cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in Georgia or South Carolina. In Georgia, the state department of health shared the same advice we heard from federal leaders - get vaccinated.

State Health Commissioner Doctor Kathleen Toomey writes in a statement, “Vaccination is more important than ever with the emergence of this new variant and the holidays just around the corner.”

Remember - everyone over the age of 5 is now eligible to get a shot. DPH is also encouraging anyone to get tested who has symptoms or has been exposed to COVID.

