Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Fabulous Equinox Orchestra to play pop-up shows at senior facilities

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you see the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra’s relatively new tour bus, you won’t see the band in Savannah because that means they are usually on the road.

But for the holidays, Jeremy Davis, Clay Johnson and the guys are going to be using their bus to bring music to people around town. They joined us on Morning Break to announce a special series of shows they will be doing later this week.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is investigating a hit and run involving a...
ECSO investigates pedestrian involved hit and run
Hinesville Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday...
Hinesville Police investigates fatal early morning shooting
These trees take at least six years to grow before they can be taken home.
Liberty County Christmas tree farm prepared for final season
Crowd enjoys a nautical display of Christmas lights on the Savannah River
Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video

Latest News

Fabulous Equinox Orchestra performs
Fabulous Equinox Orchestra performs
Fabulous Equinox Orchestra to play pop-up shows
Fabulous Equinox Orchestra to play pop-up shows
These trees take at least six years to grow before they can be taken home.
Liberty County Christmas tree farm prepared for final season
Savannah stores hopeful for Small Business Saturday shopping boost