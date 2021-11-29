Sky Cams
Hawks’ Bogdanovic to miss at least 2 weeks with ankle sprain

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) shoots next to Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis...
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) shoots next to Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) during the first half of Game 6 in the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is expected to miss at least two weeks after tests confirmed he sprained his right ankle against the New York Knicks.

Bogdanovic had to be helped off the floor in the second period of Saturday night’s 99-90 loss to New York. He did not return. The Hawks say an MRI confirmed the sprain. Bogdanovic’s status will be updated in about two weeks. Forward Cam Reddish also left the game against the Knicks in the second quarter after aggravating an injury to his left wrist.

The Hawks have not ruled Reddish out for Wednesday’s game at Indiana.

