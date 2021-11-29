High school football playoff schedule: Dec. 3, 2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Seven area high school football teams will play into December, with two taking the field with a shot at a state title this week.

Beaufort will play for the SCHSL Class AAAA title Thursday night in Columbia, while Pinewood Christian will play for the GISA Class AAA title Friday night in Macon.

For the Eagles, it’s their first state title game berth since 2007. The Eagles last won a state football championship in 1945. The Patriots are in their first state title game since 2014.

Meanwhile, GHSA teams will play in the state semis this Friday night. Five southeast Georgia teams will try to clinch a trip to Atlanta for next week’s state championships.

Below is this week’s schedule of games. All kickoff times are 7:30 Friday night unless otherwise noted.

SCHSL CLASS AAAA STATE FINALS

Beaufort vs. South Pointe- Thursday, Dec. 2, 7:00 p.m. (Charles W. Johnson Stadium- Benedict College, Columbia, SC)

GHSA STATE SEMIFINALS

CLASS AAAA

North Oconee at Benedictine

CLASS AAA

Carver-Atlanta at Pierce County

Appling County at Cedar Grove

CLASS AA

Fitzgerald at Swainsboro

CLASS A-PUBLIC

Brooks County at Metter

GISA CLASS AAA STATE FINALS

Pinewood Christian vs. John Milledge (Five-Star Stadium- Mercer University, Macon, GA)

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.