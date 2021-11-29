Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

High school football playoff schedule: Dec. 3, 2021

Beaufort, Pinewood play for state titles, while several GA teams get ready for semis
Beaufort WR McLeod Reichel celebrates a TD catch in the Eagles' semifinal win over West...
Beaufort WR McLeod Reichel celebrates a TD catch in the Eagles' semifinal win over West Florence. Beaufort will play for a state championship on Thursday, Dec. 2 in Columbia.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Seven area high school football teams will play into December, with two taking the field with a shot at a state title this week.

Beaufort will play for the SCHSL Class AAAA title Thursday night in Columbia, while Pinewood Christian will play for the GISA Class AAA title Friday night in Macon.

For the Eagles, it’s their first state title game berth since 2007. The Eagles last won a state football championship in 1945. The Patriots are in their first state title game since 2014.

Meanwhile, GHSA teams will play in the state semis this Friday night. Five southeast Georgia teams will try to clinch a trip to Atlanta for next week’s state championships.

Below is this week’s schedule of games. All kickoff times are 7:30 Friday night unless otherwise noted.

SCHSL CLASS AAAA STATE FINALS

Beaufort vs. South Pointe- Thursday, Dec. 2, 7:00 p.m. (Charles W. Johnson Stadium- Benedict College, Columbia, SC)

GHSA STATE SEMIFINALS

CLASS AAAA

North Oconee at Benedictine

CLASS AAA

Carver-Atlanta at Pierce County

Appling County at Cedar Grove

CLASS AA

Fitzgerald at Swainsboro

CLASS A-PUBLIC

Brooks County at Metter

GISA CLASS AAA STATE FINALS

Pinewood Christian vs. John Milledge (Five-Star Stadium- Mercer University, Macon, GA)

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is investigating a hit and run involving a...
ECSO investigates pedestrian involved hit and run
Hinesville Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday...
Hinesville Police investigates fatal early morning shooting
These trees take at least six years to grow before they can be taken home.
Liberty County Christmas tree farm prepared for final season
Crowd enjoys a nautical display of Christmas lights on the Savannah River
Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video

Latest News

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) shoots next to Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis...
Hawks’ Bogdanovic to miss at least 2 weeks with ankle sprain
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) makes the catch against New Orleans...
Falcons take advantage of Jaguars’ mistakes in 21-14 victory
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) aims a pass during the second half of an NFL...
Newton struggles in Panthers’ loss at Dolphins
Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) fends off Georgia Tech defensive back Derrik Allen (18)...
Georgia Tech fires 3 assistant coaches, including Patenaude