Inquiry finds Georgia veterans agency chief harassed workers
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — An investigation finds the now-retired leader of Georgia’s veterans agency sexually harassed his secretary.

A report by the state inspector general finds Veterans Service Commissioner Mike Roby’s behavior was part of a general pattern of demeaning behavior toward women and minorities. The report was obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The report says Roby also includes using racist nicknames for Black and Latino workers.

The inquiry began after Roby’s secretary reported him. That set off a mandatory investigation under new rules put in place by Gov. Brian Kemp.

Roby retired as the inquiry was ending, preventing the agency’s board from disciplining him.

