Advertisement

Jury selection in Ryan Duke trial to begin in May 2022

Ryan Duke in Irwin County Superior Court in this file photo. Duke was arrested in 2017 in...
Ryan Duke in Irwin County Superior Court in this file photo. Duke was arrested in 2017 in connection to disappearance and death of Tara Grinstead.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Jury selection in the trial for a man accused in the disappearance and death of an Irwin County teacher and beauty queen is set to start next year.

Jury selection for Ryan Duke’s trial will start May 2, 2022, according to the Irwin County Superior Court.

Duke was charged in connection to Tara Grinstead’s death and disappearance. Grinstead went missing in 2005. In 2017, Duke was arrested for murder in connection to her death.

In March, the Georgia Supreme Court reversed an Irwin County court’s ruling ahead of the trial.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

SC health department ‘closely monitoring’ COVID omicron variant

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Patrick Phillips
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says it has not yet identified any cases of a newly-identified COVID variant in the state.

Lowcountry News

SCDPS: 10 killed on SC roadways during Thanksgiving travel

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Connor Lomis
The period began Wednesday, Nov. 24, and ran through Sunday, Nov. 28 at 11:59 p.m.

Political

Redistricting plans face busy week in South Carolina

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Patrick Phillips
South Carolina’s work to draw new districts after last year’s U.S. Census should get closer to completion this week.

Lowcountry News

Ammo in toaster sparks fire at South Carolina senior home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
Ammunition inside a toaster was the cause of alarm at an assisted living facility in South Carolina Sunday night.

Latest News

Holidays HQ

Menorah lighting held in Ellis Square

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WTOC Staff
The city of Savannah joined Chabad of Savannah on Sunday for the 5th annual Menorah lighting ceremony to celebrate the beginning of Hanukkah.

State

Absentee request deadline trips voters under new Georgia law

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than half of absentee ballot applications rejected in Georgia in advance of the Nov. 2 elections were turned down because they came in after a deadline created in Georgia’s new voting law.

Education

Duke Energy gives $150K to S.C. State for nuclear scholarships

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Carolina State University says money from Duke Energy will provide about 15 scholarships over three years in its nuclear engineering program.

State

Inquiry finds Georgia veterans agency chief harassed workers

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An investigation found Veterans Service Commissioner Mike Roby’s behavior was part of a general pattern of demeaning behavior toward women and minorities.

News

24e Design Company moves online after more than 30 years

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jackson
24e Design Company, a store known for its unique furniture, had its final sale Saturday night.

National

Cyber Monday: How to keep your personal information secure

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Madeline Stewart
One of the biggest scams, according to cybersecurity expert Stephanie Benoit-Kurtz, is fake websites that often lure in customers through email links.