Jury selection in Ryan Duke trial to begin in May 2022

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Jury selection in the trial for a man accused in the disappearance and death of an Irwin County teacher and beauty queen is set to start next year.

Jury selection for Ryan Duke’s trial will start May 2, 2022, according to the Irwin County Superior Court.

Duke was charged in connection to Tara Grinstead’s death and disappearance. Grinstead went missing in 2005. In 2017, Duke was arrested for murder in connection to her death.

In March, the Georgia Supreme Court reversed an Irwin County court’s ruling ahead of the trial.

