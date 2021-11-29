Sky Cams
MONDAY | Chilly morning, cool sunshine in the afternoon!

*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:38 AM EST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Monday! Under some clouds, temperatures are in the low to mid-40s around the Savannah Metro early this morning and mid to upper 30s inland; coldest north of I-16.

Clearing continues from northwest, to southeast, early this morning with a mostly sunny sky in the forecast for a majority of the day. Temperatures warm into the mid and upper 50s at noon; peaking in the upper 50s and lower 60s between 1 and 3 p.m.

Sunshine and a breeze lingers through the afternoon.

Temperatures cool, quickly, this evening. Dress for temperatures cooling into the 40s by 7 or 8 p.m. in Savannah. Plan on frost or freeze conditions early Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon features slightly warmer weather with temperatures peaking in the 60s under lots of sunshine.

The warming trend continues through week’s end and into the weekend with afternoons soaring well into the 70s.

Our next chance of rain arrives along, and ahead, of a cold front that approaches our area early next week.

Have a wonderful Monday,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

