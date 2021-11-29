Sky Cams
Newton struggles in Panthers’ loss at Dolphins

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) aims a pass during the second half of an NFL...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) aims a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Cam Newton had just scored a rushing touchdown and was in a celebratory mood.

He grabbed the football back from one of his teammates, headed over toward the stands and softly tossed it toward someone he spotted in the seats. It bounced off about a half-dozen sets of hands. Even in happy moments, accuracy was an issue for Newton on Sunday. By the numbers, Newton played the worst game of his NFL life. He was 5 of 21 passing for 92 yards and finished with a career-worst 5.8 quarterback rating in Carolina’s 33-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

