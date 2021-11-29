Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Redistricting plans face busy week in South Carolina

South Carolina’s work to draw new districts after last year’s U.S. Census should get closer to...
South Carolina’s work to draw new districts after last year’s U.S. Census should get closer to completion this week.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - South Carolina’s work to draw new districts after last year’s U.S. Census should get closer to completion this week.

The state Senate committee handling redistricting will hold a public meeting Monday about its proposed U.S. House maps released last week.

The main changes are in the Charleston area where voters could shift from the Sixth Congressional District, which is represented by Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn and the First Congressional District, represented by Republican Rep. Nancy Mace.

The full house then returns on Wednesday to take up their 124 redrawn districts.

The South Carolina League of Women Voters have criticized the new maps for both the U.S. House and the South Carolina House. They say they concentrate more on protecting Republicans and incumbents than providing for fair, competitive races.

Every 10 years, after the U.S. Census is taken, lawmakers redraw the district lines that control which representative will represent a certain part of the state.

Over the past 10 years, South Carolina has grown by about 500,000 people. The parts of the state that grew the most were the suburbs to the south of Charlotte and cities along the coast.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is investigating a hit and run involving a...
ECSO investigates pedestrian involved hit and run
Hinesville Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday...
Hinesville Police investigates fatal early morning shooting
These trees take at least six years to grow before they can be taken home.
Liberty County Christmas tree farm prepared for final season
Crowd enjoys a nautical display of Christmas lights on the Savannah River
Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video

Latest News

The city of Savannah will join Chabad of Savannah for the lighting of the Menorah this Sunday.
Menorah lighting held in Ellis Square
Absentee request deadline trips voters under new Georgia law
South Carolina State University
Duke Energy gives $150K of nuclear scholarships to SC State
Inquiry finds Georgia veterans agency chief harassed workers
Inquiry finds Georgia veterans agency chief harassed workers