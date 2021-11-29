Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

SCDPS: 10 killed on SC roadways during Thanksgiving travel

The period began Wednesday, Nov. 24, and ran through Sunday, Nov. 28 at 11:59 p.m.
The period began Wednesday, Nov. 24, and ran through Sunday, Nov. 28 at 11:59 p.m.(WBRC)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety released the preliminary number of 10 people killed on S.C. roadways during the 102-hour Thanksgiving Day travel period.

The period began Wednesday, Nov. 24, and ran through Sunday, Nov. 28 at 11:59 p.m.

Six of the fatalities occurred over the weekend.

In 2020, SCDPS reported a preliminary number of 14 people killed during the 102-hour travel period.

The Weekend Report gives additional information about the deaths that occurred.

Additional data can be found on the South Carolina daily Traffic Fatality Count page.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is investigating a hit and run involving a...
ECSO investigates pedestrian involved hit and run
Hinesville Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday...
Hinesville Police investigates fatal early morning shooting
These trees take at least six years to grow before they can be taken home.
Liberty County Christmas tree farm prepared for final season
Crowd enjoys a nautical display of Christmas lights on the Savannah River
Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says its team is “proactively...
SC health department ‘closely monitoring’ COVID omicron variant
Ryan Duke in Irwin County Superior Court in this file photo. Duke was arrested in 2017 in...
Jury selection in Ryan Duke trial to begin in May 2022
South Carolina’s work to draw new districts after last year’s U.S. Census should get closer to...
Redistricting plans face busy week in South Carolina
One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at an assisted living facilty.
Ammo in toaster sparks fire at South Carolina senior home