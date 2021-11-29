Tybee Island preparing for Christmas Parade of Lights this Friday

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The holiday cheer is in the air out on Tybee Island as they prepare for their Christmas Parade of Lights this Friday.

It’s been two years since the island has held this parade and folks with the city say they’re expecting hundreds of people to come out to watch it!

The island is going to be shining bright on Friday as more than 25, decorated and lit up, floats make their way down the parade route. The parade will start at Memorial Park, travel down Butler Avenue and end at the pier. The city’s Director of Communications and Outreach, Michelle Owens, says the floats in the parade are created by local businesses, neighborhood groups, schools and churches.

Santa, himself, and some elves will also make an appearance. If you’re looking to make a donation to the Rising Tyde Community Food Pantry, the island’s department of public works will be collecting canned food during the parade as well.

“We’re so happy to be able to do the parade this year. We have about 30 entries. It’s a nighttime parade, so all the entries will be lit. We have a couple of bands and marching groups as well, so I think the community was really excited to be able to have a chance to do this again. It’s been since 2019 that we’ve had this level of celebration for the holidays,” Owens said.

The parade will end here at the roundabout on Tybrisa where awards will be given out for the three best decorated floats. The parade begins at 6 p.m.

