Celebrate Giving Tuesday: Local nonprofit organizations in need of donations, volunteers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Now that Thanksgiving has passed and all the big shopping days are behind us, it’s time to focus on giving back.

The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is known as Giving Tuesday. It’s an opportunity for people around the world to come together through generosity in all its forms by sharing acts of kindness and giving their voice, time, money, goods, and advocacy to support their local communities and causes.

After spending the holiday with family and maybe getting a start on your Christmas shopping, don’t forget about all the nonprofits and other organizations in the community that are helping people get through the holidays.

One of those organizations is The Salvation Army. We typically see their red kettles outside of stores this time of year but with a lack of volunteers, they are a little concerned this year. They are not only in need of volunteers to ring the bells, but volunteers for other programs as well.

Major Paul Egan says this is the year that volunteers will step up and help complete their mission. He encourages anyone who is interested to sign up today to volunteer.

“We had a lot of folks come and help us in volunteering to serve meals over Thanksgiving and as they came in, their eyes were open to the number of people that are in difficult situations that The Salvation Army is helping. To see that first hand and be a part of that makes you just all the more invested in what The Salvation Army does and what this community does through The Salvation Army,” said Major Paul Egan, The Salvation Army Corps Officer.

Major Egan says on this Giving Tuesday, you can make a donation online or you can register to ring during the holiday season and help collect money to get them through the holidays. To donate to The Salvation Army Savannah or to sign up to be a volunteer, click here.

Another local nonprofit to keep in mind is Union Mission. They are asking the community on Giving Tuesday for donations to help them with a specific project - renovations at their Magdalene House, which is a 20-bed emergency housing program for mothers and their children.

Union Mission is planning to make updates to the facility at a cost of around $22,000, which will include everything from flooring, painting, new bedroom doors and ceiling fans to help the women and children feel more comfortable during their stay.

The nonprofit has already committed $12,000 to the project but are hoping to raise the additional $10,000 needed during their Giving Tuesday campaign.

“We are raising money all year long but there is a special program or opportunity out there with Giving Tuesday. A lot of nonprofits do this to raise money for specific projects and really stay focused on what we are trying to do as an organization for those people that are in need,” said Michael Traynor, President and CEO of Union Mission.

If you would like to make a donation to Union Mission today, just go to their website by clicking here and then you can state specifically what you would like your donation to go towards.

And Giving Tuesday is a great time to help out America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. They are always looking for volunteers and accepting food drive donations as well as monetary donations. For every dollar donated they are able to provide six meals to people in the community.

“We are able to leverage that dollar because, literally, a lot of the food is donated but we have to pay for overhead and we have to pay for transportation to get it here, so, we are really excited about every time there is any opportunity for us to do something like this, this helps us help the community even more,” said Mary Jane Crouch, Executive Director of America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.

You can make a donation by calling the food bank or visiting their website by clicking here. There are some matches going on today as well for Giving Tuesday.

The American Red Cross offers disaster relief, blood services and serves members of the military, their families and veterans. The organization is currently in need of blood donations. They have had the lowest donor turnout that they’ve seen in a decade.

Another area they need help with is disaster relief. The Red Cross responds to hundreds of house fires in our region and donations help the families that have been displaced.

“We really encourage people if you can’t give money, please give your time. Ninety-percent of our workforce consists of volunteers, which means we are a very efficient organization in carrying out our mission and that cross behind me is a symbol of hope for people around the world and around home,” said Maria Center, Red Cross.

If you do decide to make a monetary donation to the Red Cross today, every dollar up to $250,000 will be matched by Coca-Cola. Click here to donate online now to the American Red Cross.

