Advertisement

Celebrate Giving Tuesday: Local nonprofit organizations in need of donations, volunteers

Giving Tuesday 2021 is on Nov. 30. It's a time to remember that when you give, hope marches on.
Giving Tuesday 2021 is on Nov. 30. It's a time to remember that when you give, hope marches on.
By Sarah Winkelmann and Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Now that Thanksgiving has passed and all the big shopping days are behind us, it’s time to focus on giving back.

The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is known as Giving Tuesday. It’s an opportunity for people around the world to come together through generosity in all its forms by sharing acts of kindness and giving their voice, time, money, goods, and advocacy to support their local communities and causes.

After spending the holiday with family and maybe getting a start on your Christmas shopping, don’t forget about all the nonprofits and other organizations in the community that are helping people get through the holidays.

One of those organizations is The Salvation Army. We typically see their red kettles outside of stores this time of year but with a lack of volunteers, they are a little concerned this year. They are not only in need of volunteers to ring the bells, but volunteers for other programs as well.

Major Paul Egan says this is the year that volunteers will step up and help complete their mission. He encourages anyone who is interested to sign up today to volunteer.

“We had a lot of folks come and help us in volunteering to serve meals over Thanksgiving and as they came in, their eyes were open to the number of people that are in difficult situations that The Salvation Army is helping. To see that first hand and be a part of that makes you just all the more invested in what The Salvation Army does and what this community does through The Salvation Army,” said Major Paul Egan, The Salvation Army Corps Officer.

Major Egan says on this Giving Tuesday, you can make a donation online or you can register to ring during the holiday season and help collect money to get them through the holidays. To donate to The Salvation Army Savannah or to sign up to be a volunteer, click here.

Another local nonprofit to keep in mind is Union Mission. They are asking the community on Giving Tuesday for donations to help them with a specific project - renovations at their Magdalene House, which is a 20-bed emergency housing program for mothers and their children.

Union Mission is planning to make updates to the facility at a cost of around $22,000, which will include everything from flooring, painting, new bedroom doors and ceiling fans to help the women and children feel more comfortable during their stay.

The nonprofit has already committed $12,000 to the project but are hoping to raise the additional $10,000 needed during their Giving Tuesday campaign.

“We are raising money all year long but there is a special program or opportunity out there with Giving Tuesday. A lot of nonprofits do this to raise money for specific projects and really stay focused on what we are trying to do as an organization for those people that are in need,” said Michael Traynor, President and CEO of Union Mission.

If you would like to make a donation to Union Mission today, just go to their website by clicking here and then you can state specifically what you would like your donation to go towards.

And Giving Tuesday is a great time to help out America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. They are always looking for volunteers and accepting food drive donations as well as monetary donations. For every dollar donated they are able to provide six meals to people in the community.

“We are able to leverage that dollar because, literally, a lot of the food is donated but we have to pay for overhead and we have to pay for transportation to get it here, so, we are really excited about every time there is any opportunity for us to do something like this, this helps us help the community even more,” said Mary Jane Crouch, Executive Director of America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.

You can make a donation by calling the food bank or visiting their website by clicking here. There are some matches going on today as well for Giving Tuesday.

The American Red Cross offers disaster relief, blood services and serves members of the military, their families and veterans. The organization is currently in need of blood donations. They have had the lowest donor turnout that they’ve seen in a decade.

Another area they need help with is disaster relief. The Red Cross responds to hundreds of house fires in our region and donations help the families that have been displaced.

“We really encourage people if you can’t give money, please give your time. Ninety-percent of our workforce consists of volunteers, which means we are a very efficient organization in carrying out our mission and that cross behind me is a symbol of hope for people around the world and around home,” said Maria Center, Red Cross.

If you do decide to make a monetary donation to the Red Cross today, every dollar up to $250,000 will be matched by Coca-Cola. Click here to donate online now to the American Red Cross.

For additional information about Giving Tuesday, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Holidays HQ

‘Sisters on the Fly’ caravan tour coming to Tybee Island

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mariah Congedo
If you spot an old camper fixed up for the holidays, you might have found a member of this group. Sisters on the Fly is the largest women’s outdoor group in the country and dozens of its members are coming to Tybee Island for a Christmas Caravan Tour.

Holidays

Tybee Island preparing for Christmas Parade of Lights this Friday

Updated: 12 hours ago

Holidays HQ

Tybee Island preparing for Christmas Parade of Lights this Friday

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mariah Congedo
The holiday cheer is in the air out on Tybee Island as they prepare for their Christmas Parade of Lights this Friday.

Top Story

Delivery driver’s small gesture sends big message to Wilmington Island man

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Sam Bauman
A Wilmington Island Army Veteran says a small gesture from an Amazon delivery driver he’s never met is a moment he may never forget.

Latest News

Holidays HQ

Menorah lighting held in Ellis Square

Updated: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:37 AM EST
|
By WTOC Staff
The city of Savannah joined Chabad of Savannah on Sunday for the 5th annual Menorah lighting ceremony to celebrate the beginning of Hanukkah.

Holidays HQ

Crowd enjoys a nautical display of Christmas lights on the Savannah River

Updated: Nov. 27, 2021 at 11:35 PM EST
|
By Alyssa Jackson
Boats floated down the Savannah River on Saturday for the Savannah Harbor Foundation’s annual Boat Parade of Lights.

Holidays

Liberty County Christmas tree farm prepared for final season

Updated: Nov. 27, 2021 at 10:56 PM EST

Holidays

Crowd enjoys a nautical display of Christmas lights on the Savannah River

Updated: Nov. 27, 2021 at 10:56 PM EST

Holidays HQ

Liberty County Christmas tree farm prepared for final season

Updated: Nov. 27, 2021 at 10:43 PM EST
|
By Andrew Gorton
The Brewers are prepared for what could be their last year selling Christmas trees.

Holidays

Christmas tree lighting ceremony returns to Savannah

Updated: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:56 PM EST