COVID relief funds proposed for Savannah housing initiatives

Savannah, Ga.(WTOC)
By Sean Evans
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Housing Savannah Task force’s findings from earlier this year shows 40 percent of families can’t afford what the group calls “quality housing.”

Another data point showed families are spending a third of their income each year on it. Now, we’re learning about possible solutions the city is looking to fund next year that will help Savannahians find affordable housing.

American Rescue Plan funds will play a huge part when it comes to tackling the affordable housing issues Savannah faces.

And the recommended 2022 budget looks to accommodate what the city calls a historic investment of $19-million in initiatives to address homelessness and housing. $7-million of rescue plan dollars will go toward the Savannah Affordable Housing Fund.

“This is really the central, key funding mechanism that we’re able to fund and subsidize affordable housing across many different types of modalities in the City of Savannah,” said Savannah City Manager Jay Melder.

Melder calls the $7-million investment of federal funds a down payment on the Housing Savannah Task Force plan. The City Manager adds the overall investment will, in part, boost the creation of more affordable housing and preserve what’s already out there.

Another feature of next year’s fiscal budget is raising the minimum wage for city employees to $15 an hour. That will come out of the city’s general fund, with some help from ARPA funding, according to Mayor Van Johnson. The Mayor explained how the pay increases would be implemented.

“And so half of our employees will be in January, the other half will be in July. But again, it’s a significant investment in our most precious resource, which is our employees. Those that you see that are picking up trash, those that you see that are fighting fires, those that you see that are patrolling your neighborhoods, those that you see that are taking on your water bills,” said Mayor Johnson.

City Council is expected to vote on adopting the 2022 budget at next weeks Council meeting.

