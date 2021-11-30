Diesel fuel stolen from Bulloch Co. farms

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ve seen the prices on all types of fuel skyrocket recently. Now, thieves have started stealing it, from some of the hardest working people - farmers.

Between 2,000 and 3,000 gallons of diesel combined have been stolen. WTOC spoke with the farmer hardest hit so far, and the sheriff who had a warning of his own for the thieves.

Greg Sikes says farming is a risky enough venture without having to worry about theft. Over the weekend, someone stole a fuel trailer from one of his cotton fields.

“When we got here Monday, I got here around 7 a.m. Monday morning, it was gone,” Sikes said.

Inside the trailer, 1,100 gallons of off-road diesel fuel. It’s hardly isolated. In less than two weeks, someone’s stolen farm fuel- even siphoning it out of tractors at a handful of places in Bulloch and Screven counties. Greg says he’s not sure what’s more frustrating - someone stealing it, or the idea somebody’s buying what they know is stolen.

“It’s not the people who’re out working for a living. Most of your farmers, construction people, loggers, they’re working for a living.”

The thieves also stole rolls of blue wrap used for harvesting cotton. Those sell for roughly $800

“If you’re the ones doing this, it would be a good idea to stop because you’re going to get caught. And hopefully we catch you and not the farmer himself,” said Bulloch County Sheriff Noel Brown.

Greg posted the info on his Facebook page - including the offer of a reward for the trailer’s return and a bigger reward for info that also leads to an arrest. Sheriff Brown suggested farmers park their equipment near a home where somebody could keep an eye on it if it’s too far to haul it back and forth to their shop. He also says the sheriff’s offices are working together along with Georgia DNR and other agencies to keep an eye out for anyone suspicious.

