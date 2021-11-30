Energy assistance opportunity for Savannah-Chatham County area residents

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s your chance to get money off of your heating bill.

The Economic Opportunity for Savannah-Chatham County Area is holding their second phase of appointments Wednesday at 7 p.m.

In order to qualify for the money - you must meet the income eligibility so they ask that you bring proof of income along with your heating bill, social security card, and a photo I.D.

The amount you receive will vary.

“The second phase which will be tomorrow evening at 7 o’clock, it will be open to all the people who may qualify in Chatham County for energy assistance they’ll have the same opportunities as the seniors except that the seniors, the people who are 60 years of age and older will still receive the same amount that seniors did that were 65 and older, so everyone 60 years of age and older will receive a minimum of $500. The other people in the community based on their income will receive between $350 and $500,” said Terry Tolbert, Executive Director of Economic Opportunity for Savannah-Chatham County Area Inc.

He says that they are expecting their appointments to be taken up fast. They have 1,800 available which are expected to be taken up in about 30 minutes.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.