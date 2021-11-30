Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Energy assistance opportunity for Savannah-Chatham County area residents

It’s your chance to get money off of your heating bill.
It’s your chance to get money off of your heating bill.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s your chance to get money off of your heating bill.

The Economic Opportunity for Savannah-Chatham County Area is holding their second phase of appointments Wednesday at 7 p.m.

In order to qualify for the money - you must meet the income eligibility so they ask that you bring proof of income along with your heating bill, social security card, and a photo I.D.

The amount you receive will vary.

“The second phase which will be tomorrow evening at 7 o’clock, it will be open to all the people who may qualify in Chatham County for energy assistance they’ll have the same opportunities as the seniors except that the seniors, the people who are 60 years of age and older will still receive the same amount that seniors did that were 65 and older, so everyone 60 years of age and older will receive a minimum of $500. The other people in the community based on their income will receive between $350 and $500,” said Terry Tolbert, Executive Director of Economic Opportunity for Savannah-Chatham County Area Inc.

He says that they are expecting their appointments to be taken up fast. They have 1,800 available which are expected to be taken up in about 30 minutes.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a Monday night shooting in the 900 block of...
Savannah Police investigating shooting in 900 block of MLK Blvd.
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million
Delivery driver fixes tangled flag
Delivery driver’s small gesture sends big message to Wilmington Island man
Hinesville Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday...
Hinesville Police investigates fatal early morning shooting
‘Sisters on the Fly’ caravan tour coming to Tybee Island
‘Sisters on the Fly’ caravan tour coming to Tybee Island

Latest News

State agents investigating death of infant in Claxton
Youth golf
O.C. Welch helping get more kids on the golf course with new sponsorship
The incident happened about four years ago at the Murdaugh family property on Moselle Road in...
SLED releases 911 call from Murdaugh housekeeper’s fatal fall
FILE PHOTO: Jessica Pagtulingan: Hawaii Education Association honors Hawaii’s exceptional...
Number of unfilled teaching jobs drastically rising in South Carolina