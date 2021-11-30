Sky Cams
Federal judge temporarily halts federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers nationwide

(KTVF)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A federal judge has temporarily halted the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers from taking effect nationwide.

A lawsuit brought by Georgia and several other states has resulted in a federal judge declaring a nationwide pause on the requirement.

The mandate from the Biden administration said that healthcare workers were supposed to get their first dose of vaccine no later than Saturday, Dec. 4.

The governments of several states filed lawsuits against the mandate, saying it was unconstitutional. This pause is not a final ruling on whether the mandate is constitutional. It is just a pause on enforcing the mandate until the courts decide whether the mandate will ultimately be allowed or stopped forever.

A previous ruling only applied to 10 states. This ruling applies nationwide.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr tweeted about the judge’s decisions.

Below is a copy of the injunction from the Western District of Louisiana:

