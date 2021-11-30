Federal judge temporarily halts federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers nationwide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A federal judge has temporarily halted the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers from taking effect nationwide.

A lawsuit brought by Georgia and several other states has resulted in a federal judge declaring a nationwide pause on the requirement.

The mandate from the Biden administration said that healthcare workers were supposed to get their first dose of vaccine no later than Saturday, Dec. 4.

The governments of several states filed lawsuits against the mandate, saying it was unconstitutional. This pause is not a final ruling on whether the mandate is constitutional. It is just a pause on enforcing the mandate until the courts decide whether the mandate will ultimately be allowed or stopped forever.

A previous ruling only applied to 10 states. This ruling applies nationwide.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr tweeted about the judge’s decisions.

BREAKING: In response to our lawsuit, a federal court has temporarily stopped the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers nationwide. This decision reaffirms that Biden’s mandate is unconstitutional and we will continue to fight to protect the rights of Georgia’s citizens. — GA AG Chris Carr (@Georgia_AG) November 30, 2021

Below is a copy of the injunction from the Western District of Louisiana:

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.