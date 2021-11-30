O.C. Welch helping get more kids on the golf course with new sponsorship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When you hear the name O.C. Welch, chances are you think of his car dealership.

But long before he made a living selling cars, he lived to play golf.

“Couldn’t wait to get to the golf course. I used to run there; I couldn’t get there fast enough. That’s what I wanted and that’s where I wanted to be,” said Welch.

And he wasn’t the only one, “the golf course used to be full of children when I was a kid.”

Something he says is getting more and more rare.

Perhaps the biggest reason, “golf is very, very, very expensive, we all know that. Some of these places it’s thousands of dollars just to join the place.”

An issue that wasn’t nearly so big when Welch was growing up, “it was $50 a year to play at Bacon Park.”

A price that stuck in his mind and inspired this move.

“I’m going to sponsor 200 kids. So, bring your kids to us at Bacon Park and it’s $50 they can play for a whole year,” said Welch.

A whole year of golf just $50 for those 12 and under.

Teaching them a love for the game and the tools to be successful for life.

“Things I’m able to do today started at Bacon Park. I’ve always told people I learned a whole lot more on that golf course than I ever learned in a classroom,” Welch says.

Of course, you may be wondering what he’s getting out of this deal, well, for him it’s simply an investment in the future of the sport and the people he loves.

“I’m hoping some kid is going to see me one day and say, ‘thank you for introducing Bacon Park to me. It’s made a difference in my life.’ That’s what we’re looking for, a game changer,” said Welch.

Along with a year of golf for just $50, Welch says they’ll also help supply clubs and balls for those who need them.

For more information on how to sign up, call or email Bacon Park here.

