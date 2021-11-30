Sky Cams
Savannah pharmacy says they are giving out more COVID booster shots

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Apollo Pharmacy says they’re in a spot that attracts a lot of college students and tourists so it’s normal for them to see more people coming in for a COVID booster shot.

They have Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson. Pharmacy Owner Kaushal Patel says people of all ages are getting another shot and they’re giving out about 10 to 12 boosters each day.

“Lately, it has picked up for the boosters for the vaccine because timeline. People who took it back in March, April and May...it’s time for them to get boosters so we’ve been seeing an uptick on that,” Patel said.

Patel says they are keeping an eye on updates about the new variant and they aren’t sure whether that will increase the demand for booster shots. He says their doors are open for those eligible to come and get the booster anytime during business hours.

State agents investigating death of infant in Claxton