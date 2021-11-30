Savannah Police investigating shooting in 900 block of MLK Blvd.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a Monday night shooting in the 900 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

Police say a 56-year-old male received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital.

Police believe the shooting occurred as a result of an ongoing feud between two individuals, who either both live in or frequent the Frazier Homes area.

Detectives are working to locate the suspect. Anyone with information should call police.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.