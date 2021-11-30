Shortage of gravestones affecting Savannah families

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ve seen all kinds of delays and shortages during the pandemic, now we’re adding gravestones to that list.

Oglethorpe Marble and Granite says they have about 30 to 40 headstone orders waiting and they have no idea when they’ll be able to get them done.

“The industry has been hit by deaths and illness and demand. High demand,” said Virginia Mobley, owner of Oglethorpe Marble and Granite.

Mobley says their company has been in the community since 1907 and they’ve never seen anything like this.

“18 months ago, we could turn around a stone, a standard stone in 6 to 8 weeks.”

That turnaround time is getting slower and slower. Granite is the main material used in cemetery monuments and Mobley says most of it comes from a small town that’s been hit hard with COVID. She says for some customers, they can’t even give a timeline for how long it will take because even when they think materials will come in, there’s another delay.

“We go from one problem to the next problem.”

Mobley says she knows death is personal and while the shortage is out of their control, it adds another layer of stress to already grieving families.

“Putting up a monument for most people who lose loved ones, is closure. It is a step in the grieving process.”

Especially for Jennifer Hodge. She’s been waiting on a headstone for her dad in Alabama since August.

“The experience of grieving the loss of a parent has been greatly elongated. The number one question at the memorial service this weekend is where is the headstone? When are you gonna have it marked,” said Jennifer Hodge who is waiting on a headstone.

She has the paperwork for the inscription, but that’s pretty much it.

“The communication was that they really couldn’t tell and just to hang tight and wait.”

Mobley says they want to be able to extend that step to families who are grieving, but they need families to be patient until they see some relief. The company says they have been in contact with their suppliers daily, but it’ll be the middle of 2022 before anything goes back to normal.

