‘Sisters on the Fly’ caravan tour coming to Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - If you spot an old camper fixed up for the holidays, you might have found a member of this group. Sisters on the Fly is the largest women’s outdoor group in the country and dozens of its members are coming to Tybee Island for a Christmas Caravan Tour.

Tons of vintage trailers will be parked at River’s End Campground this weekend with their doors open. You will get the chance to take a look inside and meet the women who say they want to inspire others to camp, travel, fish and explore the outdoors.

“Everybody loves to see these trailers,” said Susan Kelleher with Sisters on the Fly.

Decked out in holiday décor, more than 30 vintage trailers will be open this weekend for tours.

“One cuter than the next.”

The trailers are being brought to the island by members of the national organization, ‘Sisters on the Fly.’

“They started out as just girls who love to camp.”

Susan Kelleher is a business owner on Tybee Island and is also a 10-year member of the southeast division of ‘Sisters on the Fly.’ She says the organization was started out west for women with similar hobbies - camping and fly fishing. Now, she says, there are about 20,000 members.

“Idea caught on and more and more women wanted to join.”

Kelleher says one of the unique elements of the organization is that the women camp in renovated vintage trailers. Trailers many people enjoy taking a peek inside of.

“They all love to talk about their trailers. How they fixed them up, what they did to them, what their themes are, there’s cool painting on the outside. All around the trailers they’ll have all their vintage collections.”

Kelleher says she wanted to use their trip to Tybee as a way to raise money for a local nonprofit. She says when you buy a ticket for a trailer tour, the money will go toward the Tybee Post Theater.

“Without support like that we will not be able to do things in this space,” said Evan Goetz, Executive Director of the Tybee Post Theater.

Goetz says now that the theater is 100 percent up and running again, this money will help fund them in many ways.

“It pays for our staff too. We pay our concession stand workers and our house managers and our technical person. Any little funds like that just helps us operate and keep our doors open,” Goetz said.

Trailer tours are on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you’d like to buy a ticket you can do so on the Tybee Post Theater’s website or at the Seaside Sisters store on HWY 80. Sisters on the Fly will also be walking in the island’s Christmas parade this Friday.

