SLED releases 911 call from Murdaugh housekeeper’s fatal fall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has released the 911 call made by a female named “Maggie” in the report following the alleged trip and fall accident that lead to the death of Gloria Satterfield, the former family housekeeper.

The entire call can be listened to below:

The incident happened about four years ago at the Murdaugh family property on Moselle Road in Colleton County, SC. This is the same property where Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were found gunned down on June 7.

The caller, who appears to be Maggie Murdaugh, tells the dispatcher Satterfield fell going up brick steps outdoor. They tell the dispatcher she is conscious but mumbling.

“I can not get her up,” the caller tells 911, “she is bleeding from the head.”

The dispatcher repeatedly asks if Satterfield is conscious and the conversation got contentious when another voice comes on the line.

“Ma’am can you stop asking these questions,” the second caller tells the dispatcher of being asked if Satterfield has previously had a stroke.

Since the death of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh, Satterfield’s death and a wrongful death settlement made between the former housekeeper’s estate and Alex Murdaugh have garnered a lot of attention.

In September, SLED opened an investigation into Satterfield’s death based on a request from the Hampton County Coroner’s office.

According to Satterfield’s obituary, she died at the age of 57 on February 26, 2018, at Trident Medical Center, a few weeks after the February 2 fall.

In response to multiple media inquiries SLED will not be releasing any additional information at this time to include officially confirming the identities of the individuals on the 911 call.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.