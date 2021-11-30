Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

SLED releases 911 call from Murdaugh housekeeper’s fatal fall

The incident happened about four years ago at the Murdaugh family property on Moselle Road in...
The incident happened about four years ago at the Murdaugh family property on Moselle Road in Colleton County, SC.(Attorney Eric Bland)
By Adam Mintzer
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has released the 911 call made by a female named “Maggie” in the report following the alleged trip and fall accident that lead to the death of Gloria Satterfield, the former family housekeeper.

The entire call can be listened to below:

The incident happened about four years ago at the Murdaugh family property on Moselle Road in Colleton County, SC. This is the same property where Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were found gunned down on June 7.

The caller, who appears to be Maggie Murdaugh, tells the dispatcher Satterfield fell going up brick steps outdoor. They tell the dispatcher she is conscious but mumbling.

“I can not get her up,” the caller tells 911, “she is bleeding from the head.”

The dispatcher repeatedly asks if Satterfield is conscious and the conversation got contentious when another voice comes on the line.

“Ma’am can you stop asking these questions,” the second caller tells the dispatcher of being asked if Satterfield has previously had a stroke.

Since the death of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh, Satterfield’s death and a wrongful death settlement made between the former housekeeper’s estate and Alex Murdaugh have garnered a lot of attention.

In September, SLED opened an investigation into Satterfield’s death based on a request from the Hampton County Coroner’s office.

According to Satterfield’s obituary, she died at the age of 57 on February 26, 2018, at Trident Medical Center, a few weeks after the February 2 fall.

In response to multiple media inquiries SLED will not be releasing any additional information at this time to include officially confirming the identities of the individuals on the 911 call.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a Monday night shooting in the 900 block of...
Savannah Police investigating shooting in 900 block of MLK Blvd.
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million
Delivery driver fixes tangled flag
Delivery driver’s small gesture sends big message to Wilmington Island man
Hinesville Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday...
Hinesville Police investigates fatal early morning shooting
‘Sisters on the Fly’ caravan tour coming to Tybee Island
‘Sisters on the Fly’ caravan tour coming to Tybee Island

Latest News

Youth golf
O.C. Welch helping get more kids on the golf course with new sponsorship
FILE PHOTO: Jessica Pagtulingan: Hawaii Education Association honors Hawaii’s exceptional...
Number of unfilled teaching jobs drastically rising in South Carolina
University of South Carolina
UofSC to require vaccinations for some employees
Giving Tuesday 2021 is on Nov. 30. It's a time to remember that when you give, hope marches on.
Celebrate Giving Tuesday: Local nonprofit organizations in need of donations, volunteers