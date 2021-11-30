Sky Cams
State agents investigating death of infant in Claxton

(WPTA)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating the death of a 10-month-old in Claxton.

According to a news release from the GBI, the Evans County sheriff asked the GBI to assist with the investigation.

According to law enforcement, the child’s mother’s boyfriend brought the child to Evans Memorial Hospital when the child became unresponsive.  Hospital personnel provided medical treatment, but the child died.

A GBI Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy at the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121.  Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

