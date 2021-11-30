Taking Care of Business: Cotton harvest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ride through rural South Georgia this time of year and you see cotton fields being harvested.

As Southeast Georgia cotton farmers harvest this year’s crop, they know their success ripples out to impact whether other business people can stay in business too.

Cotton farmers have one of their better crops this year. Now they hope for good weather to gather it all. Farmers like Greg Sikes say they have a lot on the line with this crop.

“It’s crucial to have a good crop this year, one reason being - the commodity prices. The prices are higher than they’ve been in a long time,” said farmer Greg Sikes.

Things like fertilizer and fuel have doubled in cost from this time last year. While the profit margin isn’t as wide as you might think, that profit gets spent back into the community.

“If we’re doing good in farming, the grocery stores do good, the car dealerships do good, it’s a domino effect,” said Bill Tyson with UGA Extension Service.

Greg says it all goes back in to the farm - investing for the future and paying off debt - to keep “keeping on”.

“When it’s a good harvest, you know the farmer is going to update equipment, he’s going to be able to pay the bills at the end of the year.”

And that can help keep everyone in business for at least another season.

