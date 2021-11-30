TUESDAY | Freezing morning gives way to a pleasant afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! Under a clear sky, temperatures are in the freezing upper 20s and lower 30s west of I-95 and low to mid-30s along the I-95 corridor; as well as across the city of Savannah. Island communities are in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Under a continued clear sky, temperatures are forecast to be near 60° by noon. Temperatures peak in the low to mid-60s between 1 and 3 p.m. with low humidity and a breeze. Temperatures, quickly, cool back into the 50s... then 40s... through the evening hours.

You’ll want to grab a jacket for evening plans.

Temperatures bottom-out in the 30s and lower 40s Wednesday morning. Temperatures rebound into the upper 60s and lower 70s Wednesday afternoon. A warming trend continues through the end of the work-week and into the weekend.

A minor cool down and spotty rain chance may filter into the forecast Sunday and Monday of next week.

We’ll keep you updated,

Cutter

