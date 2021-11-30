UofSC to require vaccinations for some employees

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina has announced plans to comply with a federal executive order requiring employees impacted by a federal contract to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The school’s announcement states that designated employees will have to be fully vaccinated against the virus by January 18, 2022 or receive approval for an exemption.

According to school officials, full-time, part-time, staff and student employees who fall under the following categories will be required to be vaccinated:

Employees working on or directly named on a federal contract, even if they work remotely.

Employees who work in connection or support a federal contract in any way (e.g., human resources, legal, business administrators, research administration, facilities workers, etc.) even if they work remotely.

Employees working in the same location or interacting with people in #1 and #2 above, including those working and/or meeting regularly (including teaching) in the same buildings. Employees are considered working in the same location if they share a workplace and/or if they may interact in common areas such as lobbies, elevators and stairwells, meeting rooms, break rooms and parking garages.

In August, the school announced that it would follow data in order to write and enact policies.

On November 2, the school acknowledged President Biden’s Executive Order requiring federal contractors to comply with vaccination mandates set out in the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force.

The school’s COVID-19 announcement board says that employees were set to be notified on November 29 “who have been identified as potentially unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and who fall under any of the categories above to inform them of the requirement” will be notified.

