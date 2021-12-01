Better Business Bureau, Savannah Police warn shoppers about holiday scams

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays are typically filled with cheer, gift giving, and time spent with loved ones, but you’ll need to watch out for real-life grinches.

We’re talking about scammers, looking to steal your holiday spirit.

Savannah Police say scams are on the rise and people need to know how to keep their money and personal information safe.

Here are some scams the Better Business Bureau wants everyone to keep an eye out for this holiday season.

“If it sounds too good to be true, it’s more than likely it’s not true,” said Savannah Police Financial Crimes Unit Detective James English

Detective English says you need to be on the look out for online scams this year.

The Better Business Bureau say thieves commonly use e-mails or text messages to offer a prize or even free gift cards.

“Anytime you get e-mails, text messages and correspondence from people you do not know, don’t respond. Don’t react,” said Detective English.

The BBB suggests avoiding social media gift exchanges and misleading ads on social media. They also suggest looking up a business before buying from them, and to be cautious if one offers you a free trial..

“Don’t fall for this trial scheme,” said Detective English. “I’ll give you a thirty day trial because typically when you do those kinds of things, they lock you in and get all of your information.”

A couple other scams the BBB wants you to keep an eye out for:

- Low or ridiculously priced jewelry, clothing and electronics

- Look-alike websites.

Scammers will send e-mails leading to look-alike websites to trick people into making purchases meanwhile they could be downloading malware on your device and getting your information.

“The most common secured sites would be your Targets, your Wal-Mart, your major department stores,” said Detective English. “You can check those mediums by simply going into a safe search engine, put in that vendor and then maybe put in scams to see if there are any issues as it relates to that particular site.”

Other scams you need to keep an eye out for involve temporary holiday jobs, holiday smart phone applications, fake shipping notifications and more.

The scams included in this story are a part of a list called the “12 Scams of Christmas.”

