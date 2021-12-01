Bulloch Co. officials urge vaccines as COVID numbers fluctuate

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID case numbers in many communities have dropped since the surge of the summer.

But health experts warn us not to get complacent. Especially with winter weather and upcoming holidays bringing people together more frequently.

Last week, this drive thru testing site saw 25 people. Rewind to the late summer and they saw that many every hour. County leaders say they’re noticing trends in the COVID case numbers, some encouraging, and some not.

Bulloch County’s weekly report on Monday listed only four patients hospitalized and none on ventilators. Bulloch County Public Safety Director Ted Wynn says the daily number of new cases has been in the single digits. He says, while those numbers are encouraging, seven COVID deaths in the last week serve as a reminder that the pandemic isn’t over by any means.

“COVID is still deadly to many folks. I think we need to reconsider and talk to our doctor and get that vaccine if we haven’t. Those who have need to get that booster like the CDC recommends,” Wynn said.

The county’s positivity rate has risen back up to just over nine percent, when five percent or less remains the goal.

Wynn continues to urge folks to get vaccinated. And you can get a vaccination in downtown Statesboro Friday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. during First Friday.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.